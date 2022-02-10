Killing Joke Announce New EP Lord Of Chaos; Share Title Track

Home News Tara Mobasher February 10th, 2022 - 12:07 PM

Killing Joke perform as the opening act to Tool, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

Killing Joke have confirmed that their EP, Lord of Chaos, is in the works. The band also released the album’s title track, which was produced by Killing Joke and mixed by Tom Dalgety and Nick Evans.

The song is about the current unprecedented times – most notably the digital age and technology overtaking the lives of people around the world.

“I’ve never known anything like the time we are living in now; not since the Cuban Missile crisis but now in comparison we have multiple flash points,” leader of the band Dr. Jaz Coleman said. “Lord of Chaos is about complex systems failure, when technology overloads and A.I. misreads the enemies’ intentions.”

The frightening and unsettling lyric video for “Lord of Chaos” matches the song’s loud and aggressive beats. The video centers around themes of illusion and discomposure.

The EP will include two brand new recordings, alongside two re-workings of songs from Killing Joke’s last studio album – 2015’s Pylon. The final two songs feature a fresh take on the well-known Killing Joke songs from their previous album. The full track list can be viewed below. The lyric video for “Lord of Chaos” can also be viewed below.

The new EP will be released March 25.