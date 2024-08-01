Lacuna Coil Joins Forces With Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe On New Single “Hosting The Shadow”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 1st, 2024 - 2:12 PM

Italian Goth metal band Lacuna Coil has shared the new single ,”Hosting The Shadow” after their successful collaboration with Ash Costello of New Years Day on their latest single “In The Mean Time.” The new track “Hosting The Shadow” comes with none other than Randy Blythe from the Lamb of God and as a whole, “Hosting The Shadow” is fabulous by how the instrumentation fills the air with sizzling metal music while the vocal performance dazzles the mind with powerful tones.

While talking about their latest ditty, Lacuna Coil says: “‘Hosting The Shadow’ is a trip through light and dark, where silence reveals its hidden secrets. Obscure moments can become occasions to evolve, to learn to master one’s own shadow – which is crucial in order to prevail. Randy Blythe did an incredible job on this track, we absolutely adore his voice and his evil laugh!”

The band adds: “Our admiration for him is infinite and to have him as a guest on this song is a dream come true. Partnering with a friend you respect immensely, that also kicks ass on stages around the world: it doesn’t get any better than this. We’re looking forward to the day we can perform ‘Hosting The Shadow’ live together!”

Randy Blythe adds: “I was super excited when Lacuna Coil asked me to sing on a song with them – not only am I a big fan of their music, they are truly beautiful souls who have been like family to me for 20 years now. We’ve played shows together all over the world, and I’ve always wanted to jump onstage and sing with them .I can’t wait until it actually happens with ‘Hosting the Shadow!”

