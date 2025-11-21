Lamb Of God Unveil Intense New Single & Video “Parasocial Christ”

Home News Steven Taylor November 21st, 2025 - 4:08 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

Heavy metal band Lamb of God dropped a new single today,”Parasocial Christ.” Taking a stab at the negative impacts of the internet and connectivity of the world, the track comes with a new video. It can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The thrashing and intense track is accompanied by a “stark, desaturated” video directed by Jon Vulpine. The unsettling video stars a man who slowly spirals into insanity. Vocalist Randy Blythe spoke more on these themes; “The Information Age has birthed the attention economy, an industry worth hundreds of billions of dollars anchored in keeping eyeballs firmly glued to screens, thus generating ad revenue. Every second spent clicking and scrolling through the trivial and/or sordid details of other people’s lives, people that you will most likely never meet- celebrities, politicians, influencers- is another dollar in some already obscenely wealthy tech bro’s wallet. You are a product, and you are being sold in a marketplace you have no share in. The irony of you reading this some social media platform or music news aggregator site is not lost on me; nevertheless I hope this song might make you consider who and what you give your attention to. Fuck the clickbait, put down the phone, go live your life- it’s waiting for you out in what’s left of the real world.”

These topics behind the video grow increasingly timely, with the further rise of artificial intelligence and other innovations that further drive people to stay glued to screens for the profits of companies. The release of the track is also timely for another reason, as today marks the start of ticket sales for Lamb of God’s Spring 2026 tour.