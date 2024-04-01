Randy Blythe Pauses Lamb Of God Show To Help Concertgoer Having A Seizure

Home News Morgan Schmitz April 1st, 2024 - 10:18 AM

The first thing that comes to mind when thinking about a metal band usually isn’t saving lives. However,

vocalist and front man of popular metal band Lamb of God, Randy Blythe very well may have done just that

on March 23 rd . In the crowd, a concertgoer was having a seizure and Randy stopped the show to call

attention to the man, until help was administered.

Blythe is showing more than a humanitarian side by helping the man, he is also demonstrating exemplary

festival behavior. His actions show a band that can control a crowd.

This event took place at Knotfest Australia, a music festival started in 2012 by the band Slipknot from which

the festival gets its namesake.

Lamb of God has been around since 1994 and have had a long history in the metal scene. An article on

blabbermouth.net goes into more detail on the demographics of Lamb of God’s audience. The article states

many Lamb of God fans are veterans, and some have PTSD. Since 1994, Lamb of God’s stage show has

vastly improved. Unfortunately, some people may be at risk for seizures triggered by their intense visuals.

Epilepsy is a serious condition that may not be compatible with high intensity live shows. Blythe took the

time to raise awareness of the issue, and wants the word spread so that what happened at Knotfest doesn’t

happen again. He said, “We love y’all…and want you to have a great time. Thanks for being with us.”

Read more about Lamb of God here.