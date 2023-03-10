Killing Joke Decry A Dystopic Future on New Song “Full Spectrum Dominance”

Home News Gracie Chunes March 10th, 2023 - 1:49 PM

Killing Joke perform as the opening act to Tool, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

English rock band Killing Joke, made up of Jaz Coleman, Geordie, Youth and Big Paul, have released a new song, “Full Spectrum Dominance.” The band released the single to celebrate their sold-out headline show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, March 12. Check out the new song below.

The music video features aesthetic, collage-like visuals accompanied by the lyrics to the song.”Full Spectrum Dominance” was mixed by Tom Dalgety and is accompanied by a remix from Youth. The artwork was created by longstanding designer Mike Coles.

At the Royal Albert Hall in London, Killing Joke will be performing their first two album in full, their 1980’s self-titled debut album and What’s This For…!. This special event has been preceded by three intimate warm-up shows show, including an appearance at London’s legendary 100 Club. The band has one more performance before Royal Albert Hall, tonight, March 10 at Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill. Find tickets and more information for these upcoming shows here.

Stream “Full Spectrum Dominance” here.