Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe Joins Alien Weaponry On New Video For “Taniwha”

Cait Stoddard June 5th, 2025 - 3:43 PM

New Zealand’s Alien Weaponry has recently released their head-turning third album, Te Rā, through Napalm Records and today, the band has dropped a brand new music video for album single “Taniwha,”that features an intense guest appearance from Lamb Of God‘s Randy Blythe. In the video, the modern groove metal trio find themselves face to face with puppet masters of corporate greed and overconsumption, providing a thought-provoking backdrop to one of the album’s most aggressive and death-metal leaning offerings.

While talking about the music video, Alien Weaponry said: “We are super excited to share something we have been working on for a while.We felt honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with the mighty Randy Blythe on our song ‘Taniwha’ off of our latest album, so it only made sense to have him be a part of the music video too!



Alien Weaponry have solidified themselves as one of the greatest young metal bands of their generation, with renewed musical tenacity and crucial messaging. Since releasing their acclaimed debut Tū,in 2018, the band has been lauded for their kinetic presence and sound, as well as their vital blend of culturally profound lyricism in both English and te reo Māori, which is the indigenous language of New Zealand.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete