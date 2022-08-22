Lamb of Gods’ Randy Blythe Sings Metallica’s “Fight Fire With Fire” at Dynamo Metalfest with Bay Area Interthrashinal

Lamb of Gods’ Randy Blythe sang a cover of Metallica’s “Fight Fire With Fire” at Dynamo Metalfest. According to Blabbermouth, Blythe joined the Bay Area Interthrashinal project, which features artists such as Matt Camacho, Craig Lucicero and Chris Kontos, to perform the cover onstage.

Fan-filmed footage of the event is online, and features the crowd getting hyped up over Blythe’s performance. For his part, Blythe is a big fan of Metallica, particularly James Hetfield – Blythe credits his time on tour with the band with his sobriety: “James is a cool dude. I got sober on a METALICA tour — I got sober on a Metallica tour in Australia. And I’ll just say that James Hetfield helped me out a lot with that. Actually, four of the guys on Metallica’s crew were sober. Three of us actually got sober on that tour and have been sober to this day. And that was over 10 years ago.” He later continued, “He’s a good guy, man — a really good guy with a really good heart. I love him to death.”

Blythe has been on stage frequently in the recent past. He explained Anthrax’ decision to tour last year during the pandemic, saying, “We’re just trying to survive this thing”. He did, however, end up testing positive for COVID, with Matty Heafy covering for him during this period. Blythe also recently joined Iggy Pop on Oni’s track “Singles”. Blythe has also bought plots of land to fight deforestation, and released a mini-documentary on the issue.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela