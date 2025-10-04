Lamb Of God Live Debuts “Sepsis,” Randy Blythe Joins Lacuna Coil Onstage To Perform “Hosting The Shadow” At Aftershock Festival

Home News Leila Franco October 4th, 2025 - 4:04 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette

Lamb Of God surprised fans at the Aftershock Festival by debuting their new single, “Sepsis,” live for the first time. The Grammy Award-nominated band gave the audience an exclusive first taste of their first original music since 2022’s critically acclaimed album Omens.

According to Blabbermouth, singer Randy Blythe introduced the track with his signature intensity, saying, “We put out a new song yesterday. It’s never been played before — ever — in front of anyone. Y’all wanna hear a new fucking song? This song is about a national sickness. It’s called ‘Sepsis’.” Produced by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur, the song fuses Lamb Of God’s signature aggressive riffs and rhythms with socially charged lyrics, making for a perfect addition to their musical repertoire.

The night became even more memorable when Blythe joined Italian metal band Lacuna Coil onstage for a special performance of their collaborative single, “Hosting The Shadow.” Taken from Lacuna Coil’s tenth studio album, Sleepless Empire, the track features Blythe’s unmistakable vocal presence. Taken from Blabbermouth, the band praised his contribution, saying, “Randy Blythe did an incredible job on this track. We absolutely adore his voice and his evil laugh! Our admiration for him is infinite, and to have him as a guest on this song is a dream come true.”

Fans were treated to an unforgettable evening that showed off Lamb Of God’s latest ferocious material with a once-in-a-lifetime collaboration. The dual highlights of “Sepsis” and Blythe’s guest appearance solidified the festival’s reputation for heavy music moments that are as historic as they are exciting.

Videos from the festival are available to watch below: