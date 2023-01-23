Cruel World Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Siouxsie Sioux, Iggy Pop, Billy Idol and More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2023 - 1:28 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Today Goldenvoice have announced the lineup for this years Cruel World Festival which is set to take place on May 20 at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The lineup features performances by Siouxsie, Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Love and Rockets, Adam Ant, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Human League.

Molchat Doma, Gary Numan, Boy Harsher, Modern English, Gang of Four, Twin Tribes, ABC, Ela Minus, The Vapors, The Soft Moon, The Motels, Glass Spells, Animotion, Gvllow, Riki and Aurat will be performing as well.

Registration for access to passes start this Friday at 12 pm PT at cruelworldfest.com

This year will be Siouxsie‘s first North American performance in 15 years. The English singer released her solo, debut album, Mantaray, in September 2007. Also singer Iggy Pop wrote the song “The Passenger” which is covered by Siouxsie, will also be performing as well. The band Love and Rockets are returning where they last performed together in 2008.

The Rose Bowl Stadium is a National Historic Landmark built in 1922 and known around the world, the Rose Bowl Stadium has earned its world-class reputation by hosting five NFL Super Bowl games, the 1984 Olympic Soccer matches, the 1994 Men’s World Cup, the 1999 Women’s World Cup, four BCS National College Football Championship Games and the College Football Playoff Semifinal Game. The Rose Bowl is the proud home of the annual Rose Bowl Game®, UCLA Bruins Football, world-class concerts, International and Premier League soccer matches, music festivals, AmericaFest 4th of July Celebration, and the World’s Largest Flea Market.

