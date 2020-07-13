Joan Jett, Elvis Costello, Shawn Colvin, Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Play Live Stream Benefit Concert

Home News Drew Feinerman July 13th, 2020 - 2:45 PM

Rock singer/songwriter and musician Joan Jett, post-punk singer/songwriter Elvis Costello, contemporary folk singer/songwriter Shawn Colvin and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band are officially set to take part in the Musician Treatment Foundation‘s livestream benefit concert, according to Brooklyn Vegan. Other acts are included in the lineup as well.

The Musician Treatment Foundation “assists in providing surgical and nonsurgical care for the shoulder, elbow, and hand injuries of uninsured and underinsured professional musicians so they can maintain their livelihoods and keep the music playing for us all.” A link to register and sign up to watch the livestream, as well as purchase merchandise, can be found here.

Jett recently appeared with Los Angeles rock band L7 on their track “Fake Friends,” which saw its official music video drop this past May. Jett also took part in a massive collaboration project with Nick Cave, Perry Farrell, Kesha, U2, Elton John and Father John Misty to create AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex, a tribute to the late Marc Bolan and his influential rock band.

Costello released a new track last month, “No Flag,” as well as a new track last week, “Hetty O’Hara Confidential.” Costello also took part in The Jazz Foundation of America’s live stream festival that took place this past May along with Sheryl Crow, Bootsy Collins, Angelique Kidjo, Robert Cray, Jeffrey Wright, Bruce Willis and others. The festival raised money for COVID-19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund, a fund to help musicians and their families with basic living expenses.

Photo Credit: Tori Kerr