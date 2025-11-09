Chappell Roan Gives Speech And Raye, Avril Lavigne & Salt-N-Pepa Perform “True Colors” And “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” With Cyndi Lauper to Induct Her Into The Rock Hall

Home News Khalliah Gardner November 9th, 2025 - 5:23 PM

According to NME, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony was an unforgettable night as Cyndi Lauper, the famous pop and rock star, received a special tribute. Amazing artists performed together to honor her legacy. Chappell Roan started off with a heartfelt speech about how much Lauper has influenced music and inspired both musicians and fans over the years. The night became exciting when Raye, Avril Lavigne and Salt-N-Pepa teamed up with Lauper to sing two of her favorite songs: “True Colors” and “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” The stage buzzed with energy as each artist added their own style. It was more than just a music show; it celebrated the strength and unity of women in music.

Raye’s soulful voice and deep emotion gave even more meaning to “True Colors,” a song known for its message of being true to oneself. Her version touched the audience, inspiring them to embrace their uniqueness. At the event, Lavigne brought her punk rock style and energy to “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” She combined Lauper’s original rebellious spirit with her own flair, highlighting youthful defiance and joy in a fresh way. Adding another layer, Salt-N-Pepa mixed their hip-hop beats into the mainly pop-focused setting.

The collaboration was a great way to honor Lauper, whose music spans different styles and times. These artists working together showed how much Lauper has influenced many types of music, bringing together pop, rock, and hip-hop in one big celebration of her impact.