Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Gets Pushed Back by a Week Due to Rainstorm

Tyler, the Creator has announced that Camp Flog Gnaw has been postponed until next weekend, just a day before the two-day festival was scheduled to begin at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium Grounds. This year’s festival will now take place on November 22 and 23, according to Variety.

The delay is due to the heavy rains currently plaguing Los Angeles this weekend. On Thursday afternoon, Tyler, the Creator made an Instagram to explain that Camp Flog Gnaw would still take place, although it was unclear how those efforts would ultimately unfold. “The storm this weekend took a turn,” he wrote. “We are working on solutions that keep everyone safe and protects the experience. I’ll have an update tomorrow.”

In the update that came the following day, Tyler, the Creator said, “Due to the fact this storm became an atmospheric rain torrential downpour we had 2 choices,” wrote Tyler, the Creator on Instagram. “Cancel or move to next weekend. We chose the latter. We understand this is not ideal so we will offer refunds. For everyone else we will see you next weekend.”

This will be the 11th year of Camp Flog Gnaw since it was first held in 2012. The event is scheduled to feature headlining performances from Tyler, the Creator as well as Childish Gambino and Doechii. Some acts that were initially announced are no longer featured on the new lineup, including Sombr, Clairo, Tems, Men I Trust, the Alchemist and Don Toliver. Most artists that were included on the first lineup remain.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado