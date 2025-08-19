Tyler, The Creator Shares New Cameo-Filled Video For “Darling, I”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 19th, 2025 - 1:05 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, Tyler, the Creator may have just released a new album but he is not done with last year’s album Chromakopia because today, the rapper has shared a new self-directed video for the latter LP’s Teezo Touchdown-featuring “I, Darling,” which sees Tyler wooing a series of women in various and eye-popping scenes.

The clip features a host of cameos including Ayo Edebiri, who previously appeared in the video for “Noid,” Nia Long, Willow Smith, Teezo Touchdown and other people. Tyler, the Creator dropped Chromakopia last October where de accompanied the release with music videos for the songs “Thought I Was Dead,” “St. Chroma” and “Noid.”

This past July, the artist released Chromakopia’s follow-up, Don’t Tap the Glass, after announcing it mere days earlier. That album’s rollout has featured videos for “Stop Playing With Me” and “Sugar on My Tongue.” Tyler currently remains on tour in support of Chromakopia.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado