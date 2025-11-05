Lorde, Halsey, Clairo & More React To Zohran Mamdani’s Election As NYC Mayor

Home News Ajala Fields November 5th, 2025 - 7:32 PM

Many people around the United States are celebrating Zohran Mamdani’s NYC mayoral victory. Some of them, including Gracie Abrams, Halsey and more, are big-name musicians, according to Billboard.

In response to the 34-year-old Democratic Socialist triumphing over opponents Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa after the election concluded Tuesday night, numerous stars shared messages of excitement and congratulations on social media. Abrams shared a number of posts about Mamdani’s win on her Instagram Story, writing that she was “SCREAMING” and adding, “I keep getting chills over and over.”

On X, Halsey wrote,

I just got off stage from an AMAZING show and Zohran Mamdani is mayor of New York and I am NOT GONNA BE ABLE TO SLEEP I’m too ALIVE! https://t.co/HATs68SfC6 — halsey 🌸 (@halsey) November 5, 2025

Lorde shared a “New York” graphic on her Story and typed, “Change … Have a Nice Day” while tagging Mamdani’s account, which is no surprise after her endorsement of him.

Many other musicians celebrated the results in the comments of Mamdani’s posts on Instagram with Clairo dropping a fire emoji and Lizzy McAlpine writing, “YAYYYY.”

“he’s home!” Rachel Zegler replied, while King Princess commented, “I think we should throw a party ?”

Lauren Jauregui chimed in, “thank God!! May you be protected and guided!! Yayyyy!”

The outpouring of happiness nationwide in response to Mamdani’s win reflects the unprecedented grassroots momentum he was able to curate with his campaign. Backed by politicians such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Ugandan-born immigrant leaned into social media strategy and pop culture throughout the race, including appearing on stage during Lucy Dacus’ performance at the All Things Go music festival.