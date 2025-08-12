Tyler, The Creator Releases New Music Video For “Sugar On My Tongue”

Home News Jasmina Pepic August 12th, 2025 - 2:00 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Tyler, the Creator has officially released his music video for this new song “Sugar on My Tongue”. Tyler is currently on his tour titled Chromakopia: The World Tour. The artist released his new album Don’t Tap the Glass in late July.

Tyler directed his own music video for his Don’t Tap the Glass track “Sugar on My Tongue”, according to Pitchfork. The video depicts the musician and his love interest in a small, white-tiled filled room. The video starts off with Tyler wholesomely courting his love interest, with her friends and family making a short appearance. The video quickly turns to a BDSM-esque vibe, with the pair wrapped in black leather and Tyler on a leash. In between both scenes is a flashy dance party, with dancers going from fully clothed down to only underwear. Nearing the end, the two are now fully naked (though censored) alone together. Tyler cuts his tongue off for his love interest, who waters the amputated body party until it grows into something big enough for her to ride. Audiences under the music video generally responded well to the visuals, despite its sexual nature. Many fans noted that this new video is reminiscent of Tyler’s “older” years.

The artist has celebrated his ninth studio album through several performances and release parties, and has already created other music videos for songs on the albums. His tour will continue to take place until late September, making its way through New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Korea and the Philippines. More information about ticket pricing and dates can be found here. Fans can also go here to get more information on Don’t Tap the Glass.