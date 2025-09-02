DJ Snake & Don Toliver Team Up For Collaborative New Single “Something Wrong”

Home News Juliet Paiz September 2nd, 2025 - 4:27 AM

DJ Snake and Don Toliver just dropped a new collab called “Something Wrong,” and it’s got a hazy, late summer energy written all over it. Out now, the track mixes Snake’s hypnotic production and synths with Toliver’s laid back, soothing vocals.

This isn’t just a random one off either, it’s the latest single off DJ Snake’s upcoming album NOMAD, which is set to arrive September 26. The album’s already shaping up to be all over the map in the best way possible, with previous singles like the fiery J Balvin collab “Noventa,” the heavy hitting “Reloaded,” the mellow “Patience” and the dance pop energetic song “Paradise.” With Don Toliver on board, Snake leans fully into hip hop this time around, showing just how wide his sound really stretches.

Of course, Snake has always been about bridging worlds. He’s worked with just about everybody, including Cardi B, Future, Travis Scott, Migos and 21 Savage. “Something Wrong” keeps that streak alive, but also feels like a fresh step forward.Toliver, meanwhile, slips right into the pocket here. His voice floats across Snake’s beats, giving the song that hypnotic edge he’s known for. If NOMAD continues in this direction, fans can expect an album that connects clubs, festivals and late night drives all at once.