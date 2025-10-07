Childish Gambino Joins Ravyn Lenae Onstage In LA For Duet Of “One Wish”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 7th, 2025 - 6:11 PM

According to Stereogum.com, R&B singer Ravyn Lenae recently graduated from cult stardom to actual stardom, as her 2024 single, “Love Me Not” became popular on TikTok by reaching number five on the Hot 100. These days, Lenae is a big enough deal to have Donald Glover to leave his house on October 6.

Last year, Glover, performing under Childish Gambino, duetted with Lenae on her song “One Wish.” On Monday night, Lenae played the Wiltern in Los Angeles and Glover was a surprise guest at the show, where he joined her to perform “One Wish.”

On social media, an audience member filmed the magical moment with the captions: ” @_alyssayung_ i almost passed out IM SHAKING #ravynlenae #donaldglover #childishgambino ♬ original sound – alyssa!!”

Based from the footage, it seemed like the whole venue enjoyed the performance because almost everyone in the audience was seen smiling, while singing along to the beautiful lyrics.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna