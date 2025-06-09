FIFA Club World Cup Halftime Show 2025 Lineup Announced Featuring Doja Cat, Tems & J Balvin

Home News Cait Stoddard June 9th, 2025 - 6:20 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Doja Cat, Tems and J Balvin have been announced as the headlining performers during the halftime show at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final. The event will be taking place on Sunday, July 13, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The show was curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin and will be the first-ever halftime show in a FIFA competition.

The performances will be broadcast live on the streaming platform DAZN on the day of the show. The halftime show is produced in collaboration with the nonprofit Global Citizen and will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to support education efforts for children. The FIFA Club World Cup begins on June 14 and takes place at venues across the United States.