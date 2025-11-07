Grammy Nominations 2026 Revealed Including Kendrick Lamar, Turnstile, FKA Twigs & More

The Recording Academy has officially announced the nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards, recognizing a year defined by musical innovation and boundary-pushing creativity. Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nominations, followed by Cirkut, Jack Antonoff and Lady Gaga, who each earned seven. Other top nominees include Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Turnstile and Tyler, The Creator. The ceremony will take place on February 1, 2026, at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. described this year’s selections as a reflection of the “incredible talent driving music forward,” spanning both new voices and established icons. The eligibility period for nominations covered releases between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025.
Record Of The Year
“DtMF” – Bad Bunny
“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Anxiety” – Doechii
“WILDFLOWER” – Billie Eilish
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga
“luther” – Kendrick Lamar With SZA
“The Subway” – Chappell Roan
“APT.” – ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
Album Of The Year
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Bad Bunny
SWAG – Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
MAYHEM – Lady Gaga
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
MUTT – Leon Thomas
CHROMAKOPIA – Tyler, The Creator
Song Of The Year
“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Anxiety” – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
“APT.” – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)
“DtMF” – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
“Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters]” – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)
“luther” – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)
“Manchild” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
“WILDFLOWER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
KATSEYE
The Marias
Addison Rae
sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Best Rap Album
Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
GLORIOUS – GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly – JID
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
CHROMAKOPIA – Tyler, The Creator
Best Rock Song
“As Alive As You Need Me To Be” – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
“Caramel” – Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)
“Glum” – Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)
“NEVER ENOUGH” – Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
“Zombie” – Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)
The full list of nominees across all 95 categories is available on GRAMMY.com.