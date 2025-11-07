Grammy Nominations 2026 Revealed Including Kendrick Lamar, Turnstile, FKA Twigs & More

Home News Jasmina Pepic November 7th, 2025 - 12:31 PM

The Recording Academy has officially announced the nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards, recognizing a year defined by musical innovation and boundary-pushing creativity. Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nominations, followed by Cirkut, Jack Antonoff and Lady Gaga, who each earned seven. Other top nominees include Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Turnstile and Tyler, The Creator. The ceremony will take place on February 1, 2026, at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. described this year’s selections as a reflection of the “incredible talent driving music forward,” spanning both new voices and established icons. The eligibility period for nominations covered releases between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025.

Record Of The Year

“DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“WILDFLOWER” – Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar With SZA

“The Subway” – Chappell Roan

“APT.” – ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Bad Bunny

SWAG – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

MAYHEM – Lady Gaga

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

MUTT – Leon Thomas

CHROMAKOPIA – Tyler, The Creator

Song Of The Year

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Anxiety” – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

“APT.” – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (ROSÉ, Bruno Mars)

“DtMF” – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

“Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters]” – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI)

“luther” – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

“Manchild” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“WILDFLOWER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

KATSEYE

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

GLORIOUS – GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly – JID

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

CHROMAKOPIA – Tyler, The Creator

Best Rock Song

“As Alive As You Need Me To Be” – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

“Caramel” – Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)

“Glum” – Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

“NEVER ENOUGH” – Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Zombie” – Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)