Camp Flog Gnaw Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Tyler, The Creator, Childish Gambino, Clipse & More

Home News Jasmina Pepic August 21st, 2025 - 7:49 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Camp Flog Gnaw has announced their 2025 carnival lineup. The annual music festival and carnival will take place Saturday November, 15th to Sunday November, 16th. The lineup consist of artists like Tyler, The Creator, Childish Gambino, Doechii, A$AP Rocky, Clipse, Clairo, GloRilla, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, sombr, Thundercat, Malcolm Todd, Geezer (Kevin Abstract and Dominic Fike) and many more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival (@campfloggnaw)

Camp Flog Gnaw is an annual music festival that was created by Tyler, the Creator in 2012. The festival has been held every year since its creation, except from 2020-2022 due to the pandemic. The festival also features a variety of carnival games and rides, food vendors and a long list of notable artists. Produced in collaboration with Goldenvoice, the Carnival will take place November 15th and 16th on the Dodger Stadium grounds.

Spanning the previous ten editions of the festival, the show has featured unforgettable performances by The Hillbillies, SZA, Solange, KAYTRANADA, Lil Yachty, Billie Eilish, Erykah Badu, André 3000, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Fuerza Regida and dozens more (not to forget Tyler himself).

This year’s lineup is made up of a list of over 40 artists. Some notable names include A$AP Rocky, Childish Gambino (who has recently cancelled his Australian and New Zealand leg of The New World tour), Clairo, Doechii and T-Pain. Many of these artists are currently on tour as well.

Other artists will include names like Domo Genesis, Don Toliver, Earl Sweatshirt, Ecca Vandal, sombr, Fousheé and Geezer. There will of course also be a performance by Tyler himself.