Tyler, The Creator Shares Energetic New Video For “Stop Playing With Me” Featuring Special Guests Clipse & Lebron James

Cait Stoddard July 21st, 2025 - 12:43 PM

According to pitchfork.com, after cryptically teasing something last week across social media and in New York City following his sold out Barclays performances, Tyler, The Creator released the new album, DON’T TAP THE GLASS. It follows Tyler’s 2024 album CHROMAKOPIA, which he released to critical acclaim and new commercial heights and it marked his third consecutive album to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 charts and held that title for the first three weeks of its release.

And now, the artist has shared the self-directed visual for “Stop Playing With Me,” which is the album’s fifth track and it features the rapper dancing in a room between two oversized speakers before the carpeted floor begins to move as if on a treadmill. The music video also includes guest appearances from Clipse’s Pusha T and Malice, LeBron James and the basketball superstar’s business associate Maverick Carter.

On another note, Tyler, the Creator has been on tour behind CHROMAKOPIA since February, with future shows lined up in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and the Philippines.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado