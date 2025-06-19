Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 Reunite for “In Too Deep” at Warped Tour

Home News Leila DeJoui June 19th, 2025 - 8:22 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Canadian singer, Avril Lavigne, recently performed with her former husband, Deryck Whibley from Sum 41, according to an article by NME. On June 15, 2025, Lavigne headlined the returning Vans Warped Tour in DC, however, she gave her fans a surprise and brought out Whibley for a performance of “In Too Deep.” The song they performed was a hit from Sum 41. They surprised the audience while Lavigne was about eight songs into her set.

Watch Lavigne and Whibley perform together.

To introduce Whibley and surprise the audience, Lavigne set up an introduction. “What do you say we bring one of the OG Warped Tour bands back out here tonight to join me right now?” said Lavigne. “I know they’re one of my favourite pop-punk bands, what about you? Let’s hear it for Deryck from Sum fucking 41!” In return, Whibley made a joke for the crowd. “Holy shit, god damn. I thought I fucking quit music,” said Whibley. “But how the fuck can I miss the Warped Tour right? I’ve come out of my three- or four-month retirement for two reasons: to be with the Warped Tour family, and to be with the one, the only, the motherfucking princess.”

After the performance, the former couple made an Instagram post together. The caption said: “Headlined Vans Warped Tour last night and it was everything I would have expected and more! It was one of the best crowds and you guys know how to rock! This legend @deryckwhibley from @sum41 joined me for one of the best pop punk anthems of all time ‘In Too Deep’.”