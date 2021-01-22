Amanda Shires Celebrates Roe V. Wade Anniversary with New Song “Our Problem” Featuring Cyndi Lauper, Sheryl Crow, Linda Perry, Valerie June, Lilly Hiatt, K. Flay and More

Home News Anna Scott January 22nd, 2021 - 1:24 PM

To mark the 48th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade today, January 22, singer-songwriter Amanda Shires collaborated with iconic artists for her new song “Our Problem,” released today. Shires is joined by an epic group of women to feature on vocals, including Cyndi Lauper, Angie Stone, K.Flay, Lilly Hiatt, Linda Perry, Morgane Stapleton, Nona Hendryx, Peaches and Valerie June. They are joined by Sheryl Crow on bass, Jason Isbell on guitar, Peter Levin on keys and Chris Powell on drums.

“Our Problem” shares a powerful message on why reproductive rights matter – the song is a reworked version of her 2020 single, “The Problem,” which Shires released alongside husband Isbell for International Safe Abortion Day. This time, the song features an altered second verse and tells the story about a woman seeking out advice from friends on receiving an abortion. The message is clear – demonstrating why these issues matter and empowering women to make them and help other women as well. Throughout the song, the women trade lines to tell this story.

The song was specifically released on the 48th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade. The case was brought to the Court in 1973 and challenged the constitutionality of a Texas law which criminalized abortion except as a life-saving measure of the mother. The Court ruled in a 7-2 majority that this Texas law was unconstitutional, thereby setting the precedent that women have the right to these reproductive liberties, without excessive government restriction. Since its ruling, Roe v. Wade has been constantly challenged, even to this day – hence the important timing of the release of this single.

On the creation of “Our Problem,” Shires said, “I’m very grateful to have so many of my sisters joining me for ‘Our Problem,’ The issue of women’s rights and reproductive health affects us all. ‘Our Problem’ represents women of all generations, musical genres and communities… we are all in this world together and that we can be there for one another no matter what. You are never alone and I’M ON YOUR SIDE.”

Shires is also a part of the country music supergroup, The Highwomen, alongside Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Maren Morris. The group released a self-titled album, The Highwomen, September 2019, along with a music video for one of the tracks, “Crowded House,” last October.