Cyndi Lauper, Rufus Wainwright, Kim Petras and More to Appear on Stonewall Gives Back! A Live-Streaming Concert for The LBGTQ + Nightlife Community

Aaron Grech April 20th, 2020 - 11:42 PM

Television host and performer Michelle Visage and Tyler Oakley will be hosting Stonewall Gives Back, an at-home benefit concert in support of the LGBTQ+ nightlife industry, who have been affected by COVID-19. This event is being held by World of Wonder Productions and the official 501(c)(3) of The Stonewall Inn, and will feature a special performance by 1980s pop icon Cyndi Lauper.

Some of the other prominent performers include Troye Sivan, Todrick Hall, Rufus Wainwright, Kim Petras, and Allie X. This executive producer for this event is Erich Bergen, who recently produced The Rosie O’Donnell Show fundraising event. He also produced the “Saturday Night Seder” streaming event which raised $2.9 million. This event will be broadcast on their YouTube channel here.

“I think this pandemic has made it even more clear just how vulnerable some of our communities actually are,” Bergen said in a press release. “We are coming together to respond to this crisis in a collaborative way, through music, which is the great unifier.”

Lauper started her career with immediate commercial success, as her debut album So Unusual, spawned four hit singles on the Billboard top five for “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”, “Time After Time”, “She Bop”, and “All Through the Night.”

The pop icon recently performed alongside 1980s hardcore punk legend and current KCRW host Henry Rollins, during another benefit concert to end LGBTQ youth homelessness. This event also featured performances by Marilyn Manson, Kesha and Brandi Carlisle.