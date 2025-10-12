Department of Homeland Security Tells Chappell Roan to “Get a Grip” After She Made Anti ICE Comments

Home News Khalliah Gardner October 12th, 2025 - 1:35 PM

At her recent show in Pasadena singer, Chappell Roan spoke out against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). According to NME, she criticized the agency for its harsh treatment of immigrants. In front of an engaged audience, she showed support for those impacted by ICE’s actions and encouraged her fans to stay informed and involved in pushing for kinder immigration policies that respect human rights.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) quickly responded to Roan’s comments with a brief statement telling her to “get a grip.” This reply not only dismisses her critique but also shows the DHS’s effort to defend its immigration policies. By using this phrase, the DHS makes it clear that criticisms from public figures won’t change their actions. This exchange highlights ongoing heated debates about U.S. immigration enforcement, which often provokes reactions from various social and cultural groups. The fast response by DHS demonstrates how controversial these discussions are and reveals difficulties faced by those who discuss political issues publicly.

The Department of Homeland Security’s response shows how complicated discussions can get, especially when criticizing important federal agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This complexity comes from the diverse aspects of immigration policies and their impact on different communities nationwide. As immigration remains a major and controversial topic in politics, the exchange between Roan and DHS reflects the larger national conversation on this issue. The conversation highlights how policymakers and citizens find it challenging as they deal with complex issues related not just to immigration itself but also its effect on society overall. It also points out the lasting difficulties around holding federal agencies accountable, being transparent about their actions, and managing their power while enforcing these laws.