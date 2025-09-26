Raye Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video “Where Is My Husband!”

Home News Juliet Paiz September 26th, 2025 - 8:50 PM

Raye is gearing up for a huge year as she returns with a brand new single and the announcement of her 2026 North American tour. Her latest track “Where Is My Husband!” is out now and gives listeners a glimpse of what to expect from her highly anticipated second album, set to arrive in 2026. The song, created alongside longtime collaborator Mike Sabath, mixes bright brass, smooth R and B grooves and soulful pop production while letting her powerful vocals shine. It feels both playful and sincere, showing her humor as well as her longing for love.

Fans may already be familiar with the track since she first performed it at Glastonbury this past summer. The song later showed up in her sets at All Points East and Montreux Jazz Festival, quickly becoming a fan favorite before its official release. Now that the single is out everywhere, Raye is adding to the excitement by unveiling a major world tour that will bring her to some of the biggest stages across Europe and North America.

The tour, titled This Tour May Contain New Music, will kick off in Europe in January before making its way to the United States and Canada at the end of March. Stops include iconic venues such as Radio City Music Hall in New York, the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Her sisters Absolutely and Amma will be joining her as openers, making the shows feel like a family affair. Presale tickets open September 23 with general sales beginning September 25.

UK/EUROPE 2026 TOUR DATES

January 22, 2026: Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

January 24, 2026: Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena (FKA Mercedes Benz Arena)

January 25, 2026: Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

January 27, 2026: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

January 30, 2026: Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

February 1, 2026: Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome

February 3, 2026: Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

February 5, 2026: Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena

February 7, 2026: Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

February 10, 2026: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

February 11, 2026: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

February 13, 2026: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Saint Jordi

February 15, 2026: Paris, France – Accor Arena

February 17, 2026: Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

February 20, 2026: Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

February 23, 2026: Birmingham, UK – bp pulse LIVE

February 26, 2026: London, UK – The O2

February 27, 2026: London, UK – The O2

March 4, 2026: Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

NORTH AMERICA 2026 TOUR DATES

March 31, 2026: Sacramento, CA, USA – Channel 24

April 2, 2026: Vancouver, BC, CAN – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center

April 3, 2026: Seattle, WA, USA – WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field

April 6, 2026: Denver, CO, USA – Fillmore Auditorium

April 8, 2026: Minneapolis, MN, USA – State Theatre

April 10, 2026: Chicago, IL, USA – Auditorium Theatre

April 12, 2026: Montreal, QC, CAN – Place Bell

April 13, 2026: Toronto, ON, CAN – Coca Cola Coliseum

April 15, 2026: New York, NY, USA – Radio City Music Hall

April 19, 2026: Philadelphia, PA, USA – The Met Presented by Highmark

April 20, 2026: Boston, MA, USA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 26, 2026: Washington, DC, USA – The Anthem

April 28, 2026: Atlanta, GA, USA – Coca Cola Roxy

April 29, 2026: Nashville, TN, USA – Ryman Auditorium

May 1, 2026: Houston, TX, USA – 713 Music Hall

May 3, 2026: Dallas, TX, USA – South Side Ballroom

May 4, 2026: Austin, TX, USA – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

May 7, 2026: Phoenix, AZ, USA – Arizona Financial Theatre

May 8, 2026: Las Vegas, NV, USA – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

May 10, 2026: San Francisco, CA, USA – The Theater At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium