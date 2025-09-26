Raye Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates, Shares New Single & Video “Where Is My Husband!”

Raye is gearing up for a huge year as she returns with a brand new single and the announcement of her 2026 North American tour. Her latest track “Where Is My Husband!” is out now and gives listeners a glimpse of what to expect from her highly anticipated second album, set to arrive in 2026. The song, created alongside longtime collaborator Mike Sabath, mixes bright brass, smooth R and B grooves and soulful pop production while letting her powerful vocals shine. It feels both playful and sincere, showing her humor as well as her longing for love.
Fans may already be familiar with the track since she first performed it at Glastonbury this past summer. The song later showed up in her sets at All Points East and Montreux Jazz Festival, quickly becoming a fan favorite before its official release. Now that the single is out everywhere, Raye is adding to the excitement by unveiling a major world tour that will bring her to some of the biggest stages across Europe and North America.
The tour, titled This Tour May Contain New Music, will kick off in Europe in January before making its way to the United States and Canada at the end of March. Stops include iconic venues such as Radio City Music Hall in New York, the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Her sisters Absolutely and Amma will be joining her as openers, making the shows feel like a family affair. Presale tickets open September 23 with general sales beginning September 25.
UK/EUROPE 2026 TOUR DATES
January 22, 2026: Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena
January 24, 2026: Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena (FKA Mercedes Benz Arena)
January 25, 2026: Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
January 27, 2026: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
January 30, 2026: Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
February 1, 2026: Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome
February 3, 2026: Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
February 5, 2026: Oslo, Norway – Unity Arena
February 7, 2026: Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
February 10, 2026: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
February 11, 2026: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
February 13, 2026: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Saint Jordi
February 15, 2026: Paris, France – Accor Arena
February 17, 2026: Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
February 20, 2026: Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
February 23, 2026: Birmingham, UK – bp pulse LIVE
February 26, 2026: London, UK – The O2
February 27, 2026: London, UK – The O2
March 4, 2026: Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
NORTH AMERICA 2026 TOUR DATES
March 31, 2026: Sacramento, CA, USA – Channel 24
April 2, 2026: Vancouver, BC, CAN – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center
April 3, 2026: Seattle, WA, USA – WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field
April 6, 2026: Denver, CO, USA – Fillmore Auditorium
April 8, 2026: Minneapolis, MN, USA – State Theatre
April 10, 2026: Chicago, IL, USA – Auditorium Theatre
April 12, 2026: Montreal, QC, CAN – Place Bell
April 13, 2026: Toronto, ON, CAN – Coca Cola Coliseum
April 15, 2026: New York, NY, USA – Radio City Music Hall
April 19, 2026: Philadelphia, PA, USA – The Met Presented by Highmark
April 20, 2026: Boston, MA, USA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 26, 2026: Washington, DC, USA – The Anthem
April 28, 2026: Atlanta, GA, USA – Coca Cola Roxy
April 29, 2026: Nashville, TN, USA – Ryman Auditorium
May 1, 2026: Houston, TX, USA – 713 Music Hall
May 3, 2026: Dallas, TX, USA – South Side Ballroom
May 4, 2026: Austin, TX, USA – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
May 7, 2026: Phoenix, AZ, USA – Arizona Financial Theatre
May 8, 2026: Las Vegas, NV, USA – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
May 10, 2026: San Francisco, CA, USA – The Theater At Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 12, 2026: Los Angeles, CA, USA – Greek Theatre