Salt-N-Pepa Sue UMG To Own Their Masters, Claims Label “Punished” Them by Removing Their Songs From Streaming

Hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa filed a federal lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) to regain ownership of their master recording, claiming the label “punished” them by removing their songs from streaming. The suit was filed on May 19, alleging that UMG violated U.S. Copyright by refusing to acknowledge the duo’s attempt to control their music catalog. Including popular songs such as Push It,” “Shoop,” and “Let’s Talk About Sex.”

According to Stereogum, “In their lawsuit, Salt-N-Pepa claim that they filed to terminate their agreement with UMG in 2022 and that “inexplicably, Universal has refused to honor” their wishes. Salt-N-Pepa claim that they should now have the rights to their early records, including their 1987 breakout hit “Push It.”

UMG, on the other hand, argues that the duo’s initial contract “was a work made for hire” and that they were not the ones at the initial 1989 agreement. The duo claims that this isn’t the case with the initial contact. Due to the recent legal issues, UMG has decided to pull all of Salt-N-Pepa’s earlier music from all streaming services. Three of the duo’s albums are currently unavailable.

“UMG has indicated that it will hold Plaintiffs’ rights hostage even if it means tanking the value of Plaintiffs’ music catalogue and depriving their fans of access to their work.”

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang