63 Percent Of Republicans Disapprove, 74 Percent Of Democrats Approve Of NFL Choosing Bad Bunny As Super Bowl Headliner

Home News Cait Stoddard October 28th, 2025 - 1:25 PM

According to Consequence.net, a new survey by Quinnipiac University, nearly half of respondents said they approve of the decision to have Bad Bunny perform, with 29 percent disapproving and another 24 percent offering no opinion. Feelings come more into focus when it comes to political parties. Nearly three in four Democrats said they approve of the NFL’s choice, while more than three in five Republicans oppose the performance.

Bad Bunny’s performance is approved by 65 percent of Hispanic respondents and 61 percent of Black respondents, with the singer enjoying a 64 percent approval rating among all respondents between the ages of 18-34. White respondents across the board top out at 41 percent approval. The older the respondent, who are the less likely they were to be into the idea of the “Dákiti” hitting the Super Bowl stage. Respondents over the age of fifty are all less than 40 percent in favor of the show.

.@QuinnipiacPoll asked about the NFL’s decision to have Bad Bunny perform the Super Bowl halftime show. 63% of Republicans disapprove, 74% of Democrats approve. Overall, 48% approve, while 29% disapprove and 24% have no opinion. pic.twitter.com/n6eMRPuKlO — bryan metzger (@metzgov) October 27, 2025