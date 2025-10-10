Mobb Deep and Clipse Join Forces on New Track “Look At Me”

Home News Ajala Fields October 10th, 2025 - 9:16 PM

Mobb Deep and Clipse have released a new song, “Look at Me”. The new track arrives eight years after the death of Mobb Deep member Prodigy, as part of a long-promised posthumous album, according to Stereogum. Listen to the new track below.

Last month, surviving Mobb Deep member Havoc announced the impending release of the new album Infinite, part of Mass Appeal’s ongoing Legend Has It series. Havoc and close Mobb Deep associate, The Alchemist, worked to assemble Infinite, building the LP around unused Prodigy verses and hooks.

Clipse have been together for a few years and their excellent comeback LP Let God Sort Em Out arrived this past summer. Clipse shows up on the new Infinite track “Look At Me,” taking on a supporting role. Like most of Infinite, “Look At Me” is a Havoc production, but it has some of the duo’s classic sound. Clipse’s Pusha T and Malice have the last verse on the track and they do it in old-school tag-team style, trading off bars.