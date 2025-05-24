SZA And Justin Bieber Perform “Snooze” in Los Angeles During The Grand National Tour

Home News Khalliah Gardner May 24th, 2025 - 2:24 PM

During a stop on her Grand National Tour in Los Angeles, R&B star SZA invited famous pop singer Justin Bieber to perform “Snooze” with her. The sold-out audience was thrilled by their exciting performance as the two artists sang together perfectly, creating an unforgettable experience. Their voices blended beautifully and added emotional depth to the song, leaving everyone captivated and surprised.

The Los Angeles performance was a major highlight of SZA’s 2025 tour, showcasing her amazing skill in working with different musicians. Bieber joined her on stage, adding his famous energy and vocal talent. Together, their unique styles created an exciting live version of “Snooze,” which the audience loved right away. Fans eagerly recorded the moment and shared it online, boosting its popularity as a memorable collaboration.

The unexpected team-up showed SZA’s creativity and her eagerness to try new things. By mixing different music styles, she demonstrated how live shows can be powerful and unique experiences. People at the Los Angeles concert saw more than just a blend of talents; they were part of an event celebrating musical innovation and friendship where limits were challenged, opening up fresh opportunities.

The music news site Stereogum reported a lot on this amazing event where SZA and Bieber performed together. Their strong collaboration made it one of the unforgettable highlights of 2025 in music, showing how different artists can create powerful moments when they join forces. By combining their unique styles, SZA and Bieber thrilled fans and set a new benchmark for live shows.

