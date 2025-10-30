Florence And The Machine Cover Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” In Mashup With “Which Witch”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 30th, 2025 - 1:59 PM

According to social media, Florence And The Machine has shared a cover of Lady GaGa‘s “Abracadabra” mashing up with their song, “Which Witch.” The social media post briefly states: ” Florence + the Machine’s mashup cover of @ladygaga‘s Abracadabra x Which Witch for @SIRIUSXM. As a whole, the video is well done by how the audience gets to watch Florence And The Machine performing and mixing gaga’s smash hit into their atmosphere.

Another great part is hearing the music flawlessly blending in pop and elegant melodies that matches the vocal style Florence is performing on and through the whole production, the band’s love for Gaga’s music can be felt through each musical note. This mashup jus proves how creative Florence And The Machine are with their music.