Rosé Becomes the First K-Pop Act to Win the VMA for Song of the Year With “APT.” Featuring Bruno Mars

Skylar Jameson September 8th, 2025 - 2:25 PM

Rosé of the K-pop group Blackpink made history at the MTV VMAs this year. Last night, on September 7th, the VMAs took place at the UBS Arena in Long Island and during the event, Rose took home the fan-voted award for Song of the Year, for her song “APT.” with Bruno Mars. Rosé’s win was historic, as she has become the first K-pop Act to win the Song of the Year category, as reported by NME.



Rosé gave a heartfelt speech upon accepting the award. She made sure to thank her collaborator on “APT.”, Bruno Mars. In addition to her fans, the other members of Blackpink, her parents, and the members of her team. After giving her thank yous, Rosé dedicated the award to her younger self, by saying “I feared that somewhere along this journey of pursuing my dreams, I might hit a wall and possibly disappoint my 16-year-old self who grew up always an oddball amongst society that wished some day she too could be herself and equally pursue her dreams just as well as anyone else I saw on television. 12 years later, I dedicate this award to my 16-year-old self who dreams and to all those who have watched me grow into the artist I am today.”

This VMA is just one of the accolades given to a member of Blackpink that night. Other than Song of the Year, all Blackpink members were crowned as Best Group, and Lisa won the Best K-Pop VMA for her song “Born Again”, which features vocal powerhouse Raye and the iconic Doja Cat. Congratulations to Rosé for making history and congratulations to all other members of Blackpink for winning big at the 2025 VMAs.