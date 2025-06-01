Pusha T & No Malice Join Forces On First New Clipse Single In 16 Years “Ace Trumpets”

Home News Lea Tran June 1st, 2025 - 11:46 PM

Pusha T and No Malice’s new single, “Ace Trumpets,” is a mellow rap song that is Clipse’s first single in 16 years. The song has a very slow and laid-back tempo, with the instrumentals carried by a strong drumbeat and a hint of guitar or strings. Both rappers’ flows are slower and rhythmic, allowing the listener to hear all the lyrics. The duo also announced their latest album, “Let God Sort Em Out,” which is produced by longtime collaborator Pharrell Williams, according to stereogum.com.

“Ace Trumpets” is an exploration of luxury and culture with many lyrics referencing pop culture moments and icons, including A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Clispe is a rap duo from Virginia Beach made up of brothers, Pusha T and No Malice. Forming in 1994, the duo rose to fame in the early 2000s with their collaborations with Williams. In the early 2010s, the duo went their separate ways to find individual success. They’ve recently come together on a Kanye West song in 2019. Their newest album, “Let God Sort Em Out”, will be available on July 11. “Ace Trumpets” is available to stream on all platforms.

photo credit: Richard Saethang