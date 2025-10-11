Alemeda and Doechii Drop New Song “Beat A B!tch Up”

Home News Khalliah Gardner October 11th, 2025 - 12:40 PM

Alemeda has made a strong return with her new song “Beat A B!tch Up.” It’s an exciting track that she worked on with another TDE label artist, Doechii. The song is full of energy and talks about staying fiercely loyal to friends in a way that’s different from regular love stories. Both artists express how far they would go to protect and support the people who mean a lot to them, turning protection into powerful loyalty and dedication.

Alemeda says the song shows how she’s ready to do anything for her loved ones, even if they don’t feel the same way—a message symbolized by its title. Famous for her catchy rock tunes, Alemeda’s unique style shines in this track as she combines soft singing with a powerful message.

The music video, directed by Omar Jones, shows a journey on a ship focused on female empowerment. Set in San Pedro harbor, Alemeda and Doechii lead with an all-female band to highlight strength and independence. The video includes exciting moments like Alemeda’s first jet ski ride and appearances by a trained cat that showcase the artist’s vision. The fireworks scene adds excitement to match the song’s energy.

“Beat A B!tch Up” isn’t just a single; it’s a sneak peek at Alemeda’s upcoming album “But What The Hell Do I Know,” due out on November 7. This new release will mix pop-punk music with smart lyrics, inspired by her experiences living in both Ethiopia and Arizona.

Alemeda first got noticed with her song “Gonna Bleach My Eyebrows.” In 2024, she released her debut EP FK IT and made a big impact in the music industry. She mixes pop, rock, and indie styles to challenge what is typical in rock and alternative music. Her skill at blending personal stories with bold creativity has earned her praise from critics and chances to work with artists like Halsey and Rachel Chinouriri. Alemeda keeps pushing limits as a modern-day rock star.