Avenged Sevenfold Covers “Some Kinda Hate” by Misfits

Khalliah Gardner October 25th, 2025 - 2:31 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to Blabbermouth, Avenged Sevenfold, known for their lively music and exciting live shows, recently tried something new by covering “Some Kinda Hate,” a famous song by the punk band Misfits. This cover highlights how much they’ve been influenced by both punk and metal music styles. Over time, they have shown great respect for early punk bands and acknowledged how these artists shaped their sound and artistic direction. With this release, Avenged Sevenfold honors the legendary Misfits while also emphasizing their ties to punk roots that are important in shaping them as a band.

This choice not only respects the punk rock legends but also reflects how much Avenged Sevenfold connects with the raw energy and rebellious spirit of the Misfits. When they play “Some Kinda Hate,” Avenged Sevenfold blends their own unique style, adding metal influences to match the gritty sound of the original song. Their version keeps what made it great while bringing in fresh elements that highlight how they’ve grown as musicians over time.

Fans like the cover because Avenged Sevenfold kept the original energy of the Misfits’ song while adding their own unique style. They’ve honored the Misfits and also shown how well they can adapt classic punk music to make it their own.This release shows Avenged Sevenfold’s respect for punk rock and its history, indicating that they’re always evolving in their musical journey. By mixing old styles with new ones, they reach a wide audience—pleasing long-time punk fans and attracting newcomers who enjoy fresh takes on traditional music.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado