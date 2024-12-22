Synyster Gates Says Performing Full Album Anniversary Tours “Doesn’t Really Interest” Avenged Sevenfold

Home News Juliet Paiz December 22nd, 2024 - 9:35 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to Blabbermouth, Avenged Sevenfold guitarist, Synyster Gates, recently opened up about why the band isn’t too keen on doing full album anniversary tours. In an interview, Gates explained that while many bands celebrate album milestones by playing their records in full, it’s just not something that excites the band. “It doesn’t really interest us,” he said, noting that Avenged Sevenfold has always preferred to focus on creating new music and evolving rather than rehashing the past.

Gates went on to say that playing a full album live might work for some bands, but for Avenged Sevenfold, the idea of limiting themselves to one era of their music just doesn’t fit with their creative spirit. The band is all about pushing boundaries and exploring new territory, rather than just celebrating past successes.

Fans of the band know that Avenged Sevenfold has always been about mixing things up and experimenting, which is part of what makes them so unique. While anniversary tours are a popular trend, it seems that for Gates and the band, the future is what gets them excited.

Avenged Sevenfold will be performing alongside System of a Down at Soldier Field on August 31 2025 in Chicago and the show will be all ages. They will also be joined by Polyphia and Wisp.