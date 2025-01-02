M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold Claims It’s Nearly Impossible to Profit From Touring Right Now

Home News Will Close January 2nd, 2025 - 1:50 PM

M. Shadows, lead vocalist of the acclaimed rock band Avenged Sevenfold, has recently drawn attention to the increasingly challenging economics of live music touring. His observations come at a time when many artists are struggling to navigate the financial realities of the road, even as live shows remain a cornerstone of the music industry.

The rising costs associated with touring have become a significant hurdle for musicians across all levels of fame. From skyrocketing fuel prices and venue rental fees to the high expense of crew wages and equipment transportation, the logistics of putting on a show have grown prohibitively expensive. Shadows’ remarks shed light on how these factors are squeezing profit margins, even for established acts with substantial fan bases.

Consequence of Sound reports that Shadows stated in an interview that touring is “almost impossible” and that “people are very upset with that tickets prices are” voicing his sympathy and understanding for fans.

Compounding these financial challenges is are the rising ticket prices due to new pricing models and resellers, which disrupts the potential profit numbers of tours. Many artists and venues are grappling with lingering financial losses. Additionally, inflation and shifts in audience spending habits have made it harder for artists to fill seats consistently, further reducing the profitability of tours.

Shadows’ comments underscore a broader concern within the music industry: the potential for touring to become an unsustainable venture for all but the most commercially successful acts. For many artists, particularly those emerging or mid-level, the cost-to-revenue imbalance could mean fewer opportunities to connect with fans through live performances.

The claims made by Shadows could be connected to previous statements made by the band’s guitarist, Synyster Gates. In a recent interview Gates stated that the band does not find interest in playing full album tours.

As the industry grapples with these challenges, Shadows’ observations serve as a sobering reminder of the economic realities reshaping live music. They also raise questions about how the industry might evolve to better support artists and ensure that touring remains a viable aspect of their careers.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado.