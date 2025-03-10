Glenn Danzig Says New Danzig & Misfits Albums Are Unlikely But He Is Open To Releasing Singles

Home News Cait Stoddard March 10th, 2025 - 9:20 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, during his interview with Abe Kanan of the 98 Rock radio station, Glenn Danzig was asked if there would be a new Misfits album coming out in the near future: “Maybe a song. Not an album. No. Look, people now just wanna download your stuff for free, and they don’t understand that it costs money to go in a studio and record a record. So it’s not really a great business model to go and record a record and then not be able to recoup your money that you spent making the record. So, with Danzig, it might be like the Misfits and maybe I’ll record a song or two and just release it, and it won’t cost that much.”

Danzig adds:“In the beginning, the Misfits only released singles. We couldn’t afford to put out an album. But a lot of the punk bands, that’s how it was and you couldn’t afford to do an album, especially if you were underground. You weren’t on a big label, so you could only afford to do a single. So maybe I’ll do that for Danzig, and maybe we’ll do it for the Misfits. We’ll see.”

During a recent appearance on Full Metal Jackie’s nationally syndicated radio show, Danzig spoke about his upcoming string of rare live shows on the U.S. West Coast, which is set to take place in late March. When being asked about the upcoming dates, the artist said: “I don’t really like going on tour. As you can see, I’m only doing six shows. So just trying to get me to go and do a bunch of shows and I don’t mind doing a one-off here or there or whatever, but doing a bunch of shows, riding around on the bus, I’ve said it before… I know that we had to make up a Phoenix show last time that had to get canceled because we there was a bus shortage. And so basically in order to get a bus, we had to move all our first dates on the tour to the end of the tour.”

Danzig adds: “And there wasn’t an available venue in Phoenix that time period. We’ll make up the Phoenix show. And then we had a lot of fans asking why we haven’t come up to the big Northwest and San Francisco. So we’re trying to make that up. And it’ll be it for a while.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado