Coachella Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Green Day, Charli XCX, The Misfits & More

Home News Skyy Rincon November 20th, 2024 - 2:33 PM

Coachella has surprise dropped the lineup announcement for their 2025 festival which features Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott as headliners. The news comes abruptly after TMZ’s initial reporting of the headlining artist’s identities.

The festival’s lineup is usually announced in the new year so this seemingly out of the blue drop is particularly notable. Just as notable, however, is the talent featured for next year’s festival. The lineup includes Post Malone, who confirmed his headlining slot yesterday in an Instagram post promoting his recently announced ‘Big Ass’ tour, Lady Gaga, who is gearing up to announce her new pop album sometime in early 2025, Green Day, whose recent Saviors album proved successful in reinvigorating their popularity with both fans and critics alike, and Travis Scott, who was originally scheduled to headline Coachella in 2020 before the pandemic canceled the festival in its entirety.

Elsewhere on the lineup, Charli XCX, who sparked a pop culture phenomenon this summer with the release of her iconic Brat record, is slated to perform on Saturday, April 12 and 19. Joining her will be the original Misfits, Beth Gibbons of Portishead fame who released her debut solo album Lives Outgrown earlier this year, the Michelle Zauner-led Japanese Breakfast, T-Pain, Clairo, Jimmy Eat World, Viagra Boys and more.

Friday’s list of performers includes FKA Twigs who is releasing her forthcoming album EUSEXUA which is set to be released on January 24, Missy Elliott, Djo (AKA Joe Keery of Stranger Things fame), Julie, Kneecap and more.

Sunday will feature Megan Thee Stallion, Beabadoobee, Chase & Status, Ty Dolla $ign, Circle Jerks, Amyl and the Sniffers and more.

The festival is scheduled to take place over its usual two weekends in Indio, California at Empire Polo Club from April 11-13 and April 18-20. Presale for passes starts on Friday, November 22 here.