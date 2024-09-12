Cloud Nothings Covers Misfits’ Halloween

Home News Lily Meline September 12th, 2024 - 8:29 PM

As a part of their annual tradition, the rock label Pure Sounds has released a sampler their third cover compilation sponsored by Pabst Blue Ribbon, Dead Formats Vol. 3. This year, the LP’s lineup includes a Beastie Boys cover by ‘68, a Led Zeppelin cover by Same Side, and, quite notably, a cover of The Misfits’ “Halloween” and “Halloween II” by alt-rock group Cloud Nothings.

Upon their group’s formation in 2009, Cloud Nothings has found steady upward success, with the occasional large-profile event here and there. After being signed onto Pure Sounds in 2023, though, their mainstream attention skyrocketed. Now, they have a new album, an anniversary tour well on its course, and, of course, a spot on Dead Formats Vol. 3.

Their cover seeks to combine The Misfits’ two “Halloween” songs with a midway transition. The cover differs from the original song by having multiple vocalists, all with the anger and intensity of a modern rock group. The musical accompaniment, however, largely remains the same, because, hey, if it ain’t broke, why fix it?

The rest of the album will release on October 17th, with contributions from Bloom, Carpool Tunnel, Ben Quaid, and many more.





