Otep & Misfits’ Doyle Announce Co-Headlining Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

According to consequence.net, Doyle, the eponymous project of Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein, has announced a Spring 2024 US co headlining tour with nu-metal band Otep. The 16 date outing kicks off on April 12 in Reading, Pennsylvania and runs through May 11 in Greenville, South Carolina. Metal band Red Devil Vortex will provide support for each tour date. The upcoming tour will also be visiting Clifton, Fort Collins, Santa Ana, Oklahoma and other cities.

Tickets for the selected dates can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold out dates through StubHub, where each purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Doyle has released two studio albums under his moniker: 2013’s Abominator and 2017’s Doyle II: As We Die, which saw the Misfits axeman join forces with singer Alex Story, who remains the band’s singer. The albums were recorded at the same time and were originally intended to be released a double LP. As opposed to the horror punk Doyle helped pioneer with the Misfits, his solo-project material is more rooted in a classic heavy metal sound. As for Otep, recently have released their ninth studio album The God Slayer back in September.

Otep and Doyle Tour Dates

4/12 – Reading, PA – Reverb

4/13 – Manchester, NH – Angel City

4/14 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

4/19 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

4/20 – Chesterfield, MI – Diesel Concert Lounge

4/21 – Columbus, OH – King Of Clubs

4/23 – Fort Collins, CO – The Coast

4/26 – San Diego, CA – The Holding Company

4/27 – Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar & Billiards

4/28 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

4/30 – West Hollywood, CA – The Whisky A Go Go

5/3 – Oklahoma, OK – 89th Street

5/7 – Ft. Myers, FL – The Ranch

5/8 – Tampa, FL – Brass Mug

5/10 – Marysville, TN – 2 Doors Down

5/11 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room