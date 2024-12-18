M. Shadows Of Avenged Sevenfold Teams Up With Bleeding Through For Performance Of “Savior, Saint, Salvation”

Home News Michael Ferrara December 18th, 2024 - 3:20 PM

Avenged Sevenfold vocalist M. Shadows joined the stargazing band, Bleeding Through, at their show on December 14th in Anaheim, California , at the House Of Blues. Bleeding Through played their 2002 track “Savior, Saint, Salvation” when they brought out the help of the Avenged Sevenfold lead singer. Avenged Sevenfold and Bleeding Through have been known from fans to have a notable bond and relationship.

Unfortunately, Synyster Gates, guitarist for Avenged Sevenfold, was not able to join the performance that occurred on the 14th in Anaheim.

Read more on the remarkable performance that made history, and something that we may never be able to see again here.

Watch the video from Bleeding Through and M. Shadows collide in the epic performance from their show on their 2002 track, “Savior, Saint, Salvation”, from the album Portrait Of The Goddess. This was the first time in 20 years that Shadows has joined the band to perform the song live.

Bleeding Through’s 25th anniversary concert at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California, Avenged Sevenfold’s frontman M. Shadows gave fans the surprise of a lifetime. The audience responded with enthusiasm and roars of excitement, celebrating this extremely rare reunion of metal core veterans. Footage captured from the loving and encapsulated fans presented the energetic performance, highlighting the enduring relationship between the artists.

While Avenged Sevenfold and Bleeding Through have no officially announced collaborations, their surprise performances hint at potential future projects or tours, uniting fans of both iconic rock bands.

More information on Avenged Sevenfold and Bleeding Through can be found on mxdwn.