Avenged Sevenfold Covers “Skulls” by The Misfits

Chloe Baxter October 25th, 2024 - 7:46 PM

In a thrilling tribute to Halloween, Avenged Sevenfold has unveiled their dynamic cover of the Misfits’ classic, “Skulls.” This latest release showcases the band’s signature sound while paying homage to the punk legends.

According to Blabbermouth, the track follows their recent covers, including “Astro Zombies” and “Last Caress,” both of which reflect their ongoing passion for the Misfits’ music. As they continue to evolve, Avenged Sevenfold consistently infuses their own style into these timeless songs, engaging both new listeners and long-time fans.

This style is evident in their recently released music video for “Cosmic” and immersive VR concert, ‘Looking Inside’.

Avenged Sevenfold is currently on their “Life Is But A Dream…” North American tour, which kicked off on March 6, 2024, in Buffalo, New York. This tour marks their first performances in several cities, including Manchester and Raleigh, and has been met with excitement from fans eager to experience the band’s latest work live.

Avenged Sevenfold was also announced among the lineup at this year’s Rocklahoma, along with Evanescence and Kerry King.

Their recent album, also titled “Life Is But A Dream…,” explores deep themes of existence and the human experience, all while delivering powerful melodies that have become their trademark. The album debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200, cementing their place in the rock landscape.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado