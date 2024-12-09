System Of A Down Announce Summer 2025 Stadium Tour Dates With Special Guests Korn, Avenged Sevenfold & Deftones

Home News Cait Stoddard December 9th, 2024 - 12:51 PM

Today, System Of A Down have announced three massive stadium events featuring Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold and Korn. Produced by Live Nation, the performances will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on August 28, with Korn, Soldier Field in Chicago, IL, on August 31, with Avenged Sevenfoldand conclude at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, ON, on September 3, with Deftones. Special guests Polyphia and Wisp will open for all three shows.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, December 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, December 13, at 12 p.m. local time at LiveNation.com

As the most inspired, impactful and inimitable rock band of the 21st century, System Of A Down has sold over 40 million records worldwide, earned a Grammy Award, headlined arenas, festivals and stadiums on multiple continents worldwide. Formed in Los Angeles, the group have soundtracked personal, political, sonic and spiritual revolution since the 1998 release of their multi-platinum self-titled debut album.

Korn changed the world with the release of their self-titled debut album. It was a record that would pioneer a genre, while the band’s enduring success points to a larger timeless and cultural moment. Since forming, Korn has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed.

Avenged Sevenfold have sold millions of albums worldwide, earned two consecutive number one albums on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, have over a billion video views and a billion-plus Spotify streams, with multiple numver one singles on rock radio. The band is equally known for their spectacular live shows, selling out arenas and headlining the world’s most prestigious rock festivals as well as always being at the forefront of rapidly changing technology.

Formed in Sacramento, CA in 1988, Deftones are one of the most influential alternative bands in the world. The band, comprised of Chino Moreno, Frank Delgado, Stephen Carpenter, and Abe Cunningham, has released nine studio albums, with the most recent release being Ohms. Deftones’ culture is revered as one of the most fervent that exists. They are arguably the most in demand rock band today.

Tour Dates

8/25 – New York City – Metlife Stadium

8/30 – Chicago,IL – Soldier Field

9/3 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat