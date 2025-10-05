Japanese Breakfast And Magdalena Bay Cover MGMT at Austin City Limits

Home News Khalliah Gardner October 5th, 2025 - 12:33 PM

At this year’s Austin City Limits festival, people enjoyed a special performance by Japanese Breakfast and Magdalena Bay. According to Stereogum, these two music acts teamed up to sing MGMT’s popular song, showcasing the lively energy of the event known for its mix of different music styles and outstanding performances. Japanese Breakfast, fronted by the lively Michelle Zauner, is famous for emotional shows and dream-like music. Magdalena Bay, made up of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin, are known for their mix of futuristic synth-pop with catchy tunes. When it was announced that these two groups would perform together on stage, fans were excitedly talking about what this team-up might bring.

As the lights went down and MGMT’s popular song started playing, excitement spread through the crowd. People began cheering and clapping eagerly as they waited for what was about to happen on stage. Zauner’s dreamy voice perfectly mixed with Tenenbaum’s, creating a beautiful version of the original song while adding their own unique touch. This wasn’t just any show; it was an amazing team effort. The performance showed how powerful working together can be, giving the audience an exciting experience full of emotion that left them impressed by the musicians’ creativity and skill.

At Austin City Limits, Japanese Breakfast and Magdalena Bay showed off their wide-ranging skills while celebrating the enduring influence of MGMT’s music. By blending their different sounds, they created an unforgettable experience for festival-goers. This collaboration highlighted the special magic that happens when musicians join forces to make something amazing beyond their usual styles.

