Japanese Breakfast Shares Dreamy New Song “My Baby (Got Nothing At All)” From Upcoming Materialists Movie

Home News Cait Stoddard June 10th, 2025 - 12:19 PM

Today, A24 Music has releases a brand new original song from two time Grammy-nominated acclaimed alt-rock artist Japanese Breakfast. The dreamy and tender track “My Baby (Got Nothing At All)” comes from A24’s highly-anticipated modern romance film Materialists starring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. It is written and directed by Celine Song in her follow up to the Two time Oscar-nominated film Past Lives.

On June 13, Materialists opens nationwide and A24 Music will release the film’s full soundtrack. In addition to Japanese Breakfast’s song, the album includes a 16-track score by Emmy and Ivor Novello-winning, multi–Golden Globe, Oscar and BAFTA Award – nominated composer Daniel Pemberton (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Apple TV+’s Slow Horses,) who is regularly cited as one of the most exciting and original voices working in modern film scoring today.

Japanese Breakfast is the project of creative powerhouse Michelle Zauner. In 2022, Time named Zauner one of the “100 Most Influential People” in the world and it’s no surprise why. The release of her critically acclaimed album, Jubilee, earned her 2022 Grammy nominations for “Best New Artist” and “Best Alternative Record.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer