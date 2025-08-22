Japanese Breakfast Invites Beck Onstage In LA For Performances Of “The Golden Age” & “Men In Bars”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 22nd, 2025 - 10:05 PM

Indie darlings Japanese Breakfast invited 90s icon Beck onstage during their show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles tonight for a pair of songs. Frontwoman Michelle Zauner and Beck took turns duetting his song “The Golden Age” as well as the band’s own “Men In Bars” from their most recent album For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women) which arrived earlier this year.

Japanese Breakfast had previously joined Beck and Phoenix on their 2023 co-headlining tour along with other special guests Jenny Lewis, Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer