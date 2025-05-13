Japanese Breakfast Invite Donna Lewis Onstage For Duet Of “I Love You Always Forever”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 13th, 2025 - 2:52 PM

According to stereigum.com, “I Love You Always Forever” is a miracle of a song for singers Donna Lewis because she wrote and co-produced the lovely and shy ditty, which was released as her debut single in 1996. “I Love You Always Forever” rose up to become a global smash by reaching number two behind “Macarena” in America.

Lewis never made another big hit after that but she is still working today. And in a beautiful moment on May 12, Lewis performed “I Love You Always Forever” with Japanese Breakfast in Brooklyn. Back in March, Japanese Breakfast were getting ready to release their album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) and they stopped by the BBC Live Lounge and covered “I Love You Always Forever.”

Then on Monday night, Japanese Breakfast finished up a four-night stand at the Brooklyn Paramount. During their set, Michelle Zauner introduced the band’s “I Love You Always Forever” cover and told the crowd that “something crazy might happen and you better lose your fucking mind.” She sang the first couple of lines and then introduced Lewis, who was glowing with happiness.

During the set, Lewis and Zauner both seemed absolutely delighted with the moment but for different but overlapping reasons. The crowd sang along ecstatically and the stage looked wonderful as well.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer