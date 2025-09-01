Magdalena Bay Announces Imaginal Disk Album Film Will Be Released Imminently

Home News Isabella Bergamini September 1st, 2025 - 2:15 PM

Alternative pop duo Magdalena Bay has announced an upcoming film that expands on the story of the Imaginal Disk album. The film will be directed by Amanda Kramer and written and edited by the duo, Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin. Although not much is known about the story of the album, it is said that the music videos for “Death & Romance,” “Image” and “That’s My Floor” reveal snippets of what is to come. Additionally, the duo has also left hints in their Jimmy Kimmel Live performance and various live shows during the Imaginal Mystery Tour. The duo announced the news of the album film on the one year anniversary of Imaginal Disk, saying, “On this day, the anniversary of the record, we’d like to formally announce and acknowledge the existence of a full album movie. Surely our most ambitious undertaking thus far, this thing will be done at some point…soon…and we will share more information imminently.”

With no release date in sight, fans may have to wait a little while for the film. However, in the meantime, fans can learn more about the story by attending one of the band’s upcoming shows. The duo’s next show will be on September 18 at The Warfield in San Francisco, CA. The band will also make a few stops at local festivals such as the Portola Music Festival in San Francisco and the III Points Festival in Miami. Their last scheduled performance will be on October 26 at The Filmore in Philadelphia, PA. Fans may want to rush to purchase tickets since the Imaginal Disk North American and European/U.K. headline tours ended up selling out every date last year. Tickets for the North American tour this year can be purchased here.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock