Magdalena Bay Shares Pair Of New Singles “Second Sleep” & “Star Eyes”

Alt-pop duo Magdalena Bay have returned with a pair of brand new singles marking their first new music since the release of their latest album Imaginal Disk in 2024. The tracks, entitled “Second Sleep” and “Star Eyes” were recorded towards the end of the album sessions with the former receiving its live debut at a Lollapalooza aftershow back in July.

Speaking on the tracks and how they relate to the album, Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin offer, “‘Second Sleep’ and ‘Star Eyes’ are two songs we made around the end of Imaginal Disk–both a sort of spiritual successor to the album’s mood and emotional arc. We like how they complement each other, so here they are as a pair.”

The duo is currently on tour in support of Imaginal Disk with their next scheduled shows to take place on September 26 and 27 at Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California. They will also be stopping off in Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Austin, Dallas, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Oklahoma City, Houston, New Orleans, St. Petersburg, Miami, Atlanta, Raleigh, Norfolk, Boston, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia. The trek will conclude with a show on December 31st at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado to ring in the new year.

Magdalena Bay will also be performing at Austin City Limits which takes place from October 3-5 and October 10-12. Other artists making appearances at ACL include Rilo Kiley, Phantogram, Wet Leg, Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, MJ Lenderman, DJO, Cage the Elephant, Modest Mouse, Royal & The Serpent, Japanese Breakfast and many more.

Photo credit: Colin Hancock